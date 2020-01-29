MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware County Community School Board members recently approved of a new safety feature for use on district buses.
Drivers soon will have iPads on their buses that will keep track of and alert them to information such as who is supposed to be on the bus that day and if everyone is on the vehicle. Students will swipe a card when they get on and off the bus.
An app will be available for parents to follow along. Other features are available, such as the ability to track the bus route and speed.
“It will be able to help bus drivers and parents,” said Superintendent Kristen Rickey.