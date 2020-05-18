Police said a 27-year-old Dubuque man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old earlier this year.
Andrew M. Hogan, of 1007 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Friday at his home on a charge of third-degree sexual assault, a felony.
Police started investigating in March after receiving a report of sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Hogan admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Hogan’s initial court appearance is set for May 27. The court orders Hogan to have no contact with any person under the age of 18, other than his own child.