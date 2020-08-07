One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Dubuque.
Ryan P. Besler, 30, of Farley, Iowa, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Besler was driving north on JFK Road at 10:49 a.m. when his vehicle entered the intersection with Northwest Arterial against a red light. Besler’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Northwest Arterial by Harry J. Trautwein Jr., 46, of Dubuque.
Besler was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal and Trautwein with operating a motor vehicle without registration.