PEOSTA, Iowa — Karen Clemens knew how to run the show.
Whether it was the yearly Christmas celebration or boisterous Sunday family dinners, the longtime Peosta resident knew how to get things rolling. With a smile or a laugh, she would come up with games or stories for the family, and she always made it fun.
“She was in the hospital this year for Christmas, so we (video-called) her for Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, and she still ran the show,” recalled Karen’s daughter Lisa Berger. “She had a little game (for the presents), and she improvised it a bit, but she was still part of it all.”
Karen died soon after on Dec. 31, surrounded by family. She was 84.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1938, in Littleton, Colo., to Art and Emma Bast. She grew up an only child, moving to Texas and later Dubuque with her mom after her father went to serve in World War II. He later rejoined the family in the mid 1940s after being held as a prisoner of war for more than six months.
Karen attended Dubuque Senior High School, where she was a cheerleader and served on the student council. Always the social butterfly, she was known for being friends with everyone.
“She was nice to everyone, no matter what. She said you should never talk bad about anyone,” said Karen’s daughter Kristin Kluesner. “And she didn’t. I never heard her talk bad about a single person.”
Karen first crossed paths with her future husband, Dave Clemens, at a wedding in 1963. She was wearing a pretty green dress, and he was taken with her instantly. However, after asking around after the event, he learned that she had recently moved to Minneapolis.
“So, I thought, ‘Well, forget about that then,’ but then, I hear the following year that she’s back,” Dave said. “I worked it out, and I got a blind date with her, and that was that.”
The couple dated long distance for a while, with Dave coming back to Dubuque from school in Iowa City on the weekends to see Karen. They broke up around Valentine’s Day over an argument over some chocolates, but they soon drifted back together and were married on Jan. 29, 1966.
The couple moved to Tennessee after Dave enlisted in the Navy. Karen took care of the home and was meticulous with the family budget, spending hours or even days as needed to balance their checkbook down to the penny.
The duo returned to Dubuque after a few years with their eldest daughter, Jennifer, and had their son Kevin soon after. When Karen had the twins, Kristin and Lisa, her dad built the young family a home in Peosta, where the couple has lived ever since.
Karen loved being a mom, greeting the kids home with snacks or taking them along to the meetings she attended for the boards she sat on. She almost never yelled at the children, instead using a simple but effective look to get them to behave.
“My parents always presented a united front to us, but I never saw them talk about it,” recalled Karen’s eldest, Jennifer Clemens-Conlon. “It seemed just miraculously that they were always on the same page by the time the kids got up. It was unbelievable.”
Karen loved fashion and clothing design, which served her well in the retail jobs she worked around Dubuque. She enjoyed helping people find the outfit that made them feel their best, as well as chatting with customers.
Karen used that attention to detail not only in her job but also in her garden. She often used her eye for style around the holidays, too, and she was known for her gift giving.
She also had a penchant for winning raffle competitions, and she enjoyed spending time at Thunder Hills Country Club golf course in Peosta, sporting two hole-in-ones to the envy of her son, Kevin Clemens.
“Hole No. 14 is right over across the woods (behind the house), and you used to be able to see here from there. And I had some friends over and Mom was playing golf, and they decided to jump off the deck, and she yelled from across the woods and down the backyard,” Kevin said.
Karen found joy in spending time with her grandkids, who she would often treat to Dairy Queen or other sweets. She tried to make it to as many of their sporting events as possible, and she relished the time the grandkids spent at her home.
Even as she aged, she kept up with the young ones, making her first TikTok video in her 80s with her grandson Leo. When her grandson Jack Clemens’ baseball team won a state tournament, she ordered a Disney World poster and decorations to hang up in “I’m going to Disney World” fashion.
“I remember we were in like third grade, and the first time she picked us up, she took me and Leo to Casey’s for snacks,” Jack said. “And she said, ‘I’m never taking you guys here again. This is a first week thing.’ And then we went every week. She gave in so fast.”
That same focus on uplifting others followed Karen to the end of her life. When she was admitted to the hospital in December, the first thing on her mind was ensuring poinsettias still were ordered and delivered to her neighbors.
When she came home a few days later, she showed Dave how to order presents off Amazon so he could still order gifts for the grandkids’ birthdays.
She died hours later surrounded by family, with her beloved dog, Vinnie, at her side.
“My sister said it best when she said that everyone needs a Mom in their life, and she didn’t mean everyone needs just a mom — she meant everyone needs someone like our mom in their life,” Lisa said. “People were just drawn to her. Everyone just loved her.”
