Karen Clemens
Buy Now

Karen Clemens stands with her husband, Dave, at their Peosta home. After the pandemic canceled a planned family cruise, the couple decided to still dress up for the fun of it.

 Contributed

PEOSTA, Iowa — Karen Clemens knew how to run the show.

Whether it was the yearly Christmas celebration or boisterous Sunday family dinners, the longtime Peosta resident knew how to get things rolling. With a smile or a laugh, she would come up with games or stories for the family, and she always made it fun.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.