The post-conviction relief application for a man convicted of attempting to kill his wife in 2018 in Dubuque has been dismissed.
The application for Clifford B. Smiley, 54, was recently dismissed in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. Smiley filed for post-conviction relief in March 2019, and a hearing took place in May to hear arguments in the matter.
Smiley was sentenced in 2019 to 25 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to a charge of attempted murder for stabbing his estranged wife, Pamela Smiley, 51, of Dubuque, in 2018. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is an acknowledgment that evidence likely could result in a conviction.
Smiley’s post-conviction relief application claims that he is innocent of the crime and that his attorney should not have allowed him to enter the plea since he was “bipolar, off his medication and addicted to heroin.” He added that he was “railroaded” into taking the plea by his attorney.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley filed documents dismissing the application.
“Simply having a mental health diagnosis does not render a person insane, incapable of distinguishing right from wrong, or from forming the requisite intent to commit a crime,” documents state.
Smiley previously told police that he saw another man at his wife’s home in 2018. He said that he then “snapped” and stabbed her repeatedly in the parking lot of a gas station. Pamela Smiley was found with five stab wounds to her neck and chest.
Ackley’s dismissal states that “a reasonable juror could conclude (Smiley) knew what he was doing.” The document also notes that Smiley took a knife from the kitchen before walking with his wife to the gas station.
Documents also state that there are no medical or substance abuse counseling records produced by Smiley to support his claims of suffering from effects of his mental health and drug use.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, Smiley’s attorney filed a document stating that Smiley wishes to appeal Ackley’s decision to dismiss. No further documents have been filed.