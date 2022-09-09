Czipar's Orchard
Czipar’s Orchard south of Dubuque on Thursday. The popular seasonal business attracts customers who park along the shoulder of U.S. 52 at its intersection with Schueller Heights road, creating safety concerns.

 JESSICA REILLY

A recently received state traffic study of the area near the autumnal favorite Czipar’s Orchard south of Dubuque recommends more prominent signage to help address safety concerns.

But the Iowa Department of Transportation study was requested by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Joe Kennedy a year ago — during Czipar’s last busy season. It arrived with the orchard already open again and drawing crowds at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Schueller Heights Road.

