Rock Hall of Fame band to perform this summer at Delaware County Fair

MANCHESTER, Iowa — The band with hits such as “Tush,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” is appearing this summer at the Delaware County Fair.
ZZ Top will perform on Friday, July 16, the fair announced Monday. Tickets will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, online at delawarecofair.com.
The announcement stated that a limited number of pit area tickets will be available for the show.
ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
The fair runs from July 12 to 18.