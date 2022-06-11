ASBURY, Iowa — Three-year-old Sage Steuer greeted a visitor at the door, then dashed off to play with friends.
Natalie Steuer, Sage’s mom, shook her head.
“He’s like that all the time,” she said. “He never slows down.”
But there are telltale signs that Sage, who will celebrate his fourth birthday in July, is not your typical little boy — he has lost his hair from chemotherapy treatments, and there are noticeable radiation burns on his right leg.
Sage was diagnosed in January with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer that affects soft tissue such as tendons and cartilage.
The diagnosis and subsequent treatments have made Natalie Steuer, 33, a parent expert on “rhabdo,” and she hopes she can channel her advocacy for her son into a nonprofit that will raise funds for pediatric cancer research.
“Pediatric cancer research is very underfunded,” she said. “The treatment protocol for rhabdomyosarcoma hasn’t changed in 30 years because there’s no money to fund research and find a better way.”
Until January, Steuer had never heard of rhabdomyosarcoma.
“Sage was laying in bed one night and said his foot hurt,” she recalled. “He has a little climbing toy that he had fallen off of earlier in the day, but it was nothing out of the ordinary. His calf and foot were really swollen, which we thought was weird.”
They took Sage to the doctor the next day, where X-rays were negative for any broken bones. An MRI was scheduled for a few days later.
When the doctor’s office called and wanted them to come in for a meeting, Steuer knew it wasn’t good news.
“They don’t ask you to come in if the news is positive,” Steuer said. “They sent us to (University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City) that night.”
What followed were 10 days of tests to confirm the diagnosis. Another enlarged lymph node was found in Sage’s pelvic region, and another cancerous spot was found on his right arm.
It had been 12 days since Sage’s parents had taken him to the doctor.
“It seemed a lot longer,” Steuer said. “Time just slows down when you’re hit with something like that.”
Life has changed for the family since Sage’s diagnosis. Natalie had to quit her job, and Brad Steuer, who is self-employed, tag teams with his wife in order to care for Sage.
The Juice Motorcycle Rally, an annual biker event to raise funds for an area family in need, was held June 4 and raised more than $10,000 to help the Steuers with expenses.
Twice-weekly chemo treatments and daily radiation treatments meant they were driving every day to Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“Sometimes, there are overnight chemo treatments,” Natalie Steuer said. “Sometimes, we drive all the way there, and his (blood cell) counts aren’t high enough for him to get chemo that day.”
Sage celebrated his last day of radiation on his leg on Friday.
“There is still radiation that will be done on his arm,” Steuer said. “But we’re taking a bit of a break before we start that.”
A neighborhood parade to celebrate Sage’s last day of this round of radiation will be held at 3 p.m. today along Park Place in Asbury. Anybody is welcome to drive by, honk a horn and congratulate Sage.
With 16 weeks of chemo down and 50 to go, Steuer is glad her son hasn’t suffered any side effects other than hair loss.
“He hasn’t had any pain or nausea or other side effects, which is amazing,” she said.
Chelsey Ihm, of Lancaster, Wis., is a friend of Steuer whose 6-year-old daughter, Ruby, just finished treatment for leukemia.
“Ruby was diagnosed just before her fourth birthday,” Ihm said. “So, she was about the same age as Sage.”
Ihm and Steuer have supported each other through their children’s illnesses and hope to start a nonprofit to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.
“It’s unfortunate,” Ihm said. “Of federal funds that are for cancer research, less than 4% goes to pediatric cancer.”
When Steuer mentioned to Ihm that they should start a nonprofit, Ihm was all in.
“I had been thinking about it when Ruby was going through treatments,” she said. “But my mind wasn’t in the right place. Natalie is a go-getter, and when she suggested it, I said, ‘Let’s do this.’”
While the nonprofit is still in the planning stages, Steuer and Ihm hope that there will be annual fundraising events and other programs to assist families with children diagnosed with cancer.
“We’re thinking about calling it Chasing Rainbows,” Steuer said. “Because when you’re dealing with childhood cancer, you’re always in the middle of a storm, and you’re always looking for that rainbow.”
