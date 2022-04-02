Police said a Dubuque man fled the scene after hitting a parked vehicle while driving under the influence.
Joshua M. Pfohl, 35, of 4135 Sunlight Ridge, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with eight counts of improper use of lanes, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, two counts of red light violations, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash and one count each for driving the wrong way on a two-way highway and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Court documents state that officers responded to 4003 Peru Road at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a hit-and-run crash.
Tiffany A. Scott, 40, of Dubuque, reported that her vehicle was hit while it was in a parking space, documents state. Scott told officers that “a concerned citizen” told her about the damage and gave her the license plate information for the vehicle involved.
Police identified the vehicle involved as being registered to Pfohl, documents state, and officers went to Pfohl’s residence.
An officer observed that Pfohl had watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, documents state. Pfohl denied drinking any alcohol or being in a crash. Pfohl also declined to have his blood alcohol level tested.