WARREN, Ill. -- The city of Warren will be holding its 50th annual Pumpkin Festival at the end of the month.
Set for Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27, the Warren Pumpkin Festival will include tractor pulls, carnival rides, pumpkin-themed games and a petting zoo.
Additionally, a five-kilometer race will take place to commemorate the event. This year, the race is being held virtually.
Those interested in registering for the race can visit tinyurl.com/yy65342r.
The event is free to attend.