CUBA CITY, Wis. — A woman was taken by ambulance after a rollover crash Monday near Cuba City.
Tianna R. Kelly, 24, of Cuba City, was transported to Southwest Health in Platteville following the crash, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Kelly was traveling east on Grant County H near Alt Road at about 2 p.m. when she fell asleep. Her vehicle crossed the center line, struck a driveway and rolled over twice, landing on its wheels.
“Kelly was able to free herself from the vehicle by crawling out where the front windshield used to be,” the release states.