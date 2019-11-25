MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County and the City of Manchester is a pilot community for workforce planning, and a recent community meeting highlighted some of the early results.
The Center for Industrial Research and Service, a division of Iowa State University, is compiling and studying data to develop an action plan for all business sectors throughout the county, with the ultimate goal of attracting, recruiting, identifying and retaining laborers. The area was selected after considering a variety of factors, including geographical proximity to larger metropolitan areas, population size and the number of employers who are struggling to recruit workers.
Researchers said that the Delaware County area also was chosen because of the high level of engagement from community and business leaders who are determined to foster growth.
According to a press release, Manchester is the first community to be chosen for this opportunity.
CIRAS Director Ron Cox said researchers have worked for about a year collecting data, but they still are fine-tuning and gathering more numbers.
Cox also conveyed that traditional thinking has all the Delaware County employers focusing on one group to hire from — the unemployed. But, Cox said, with the low unemployment rate in the area, that pool only contains around 220 people.
Instead, he said, the focus should be put on more alternative and untapped labor pools, like the underemployed, the disabled, virtual workers, automation and capturing some of the estimated 5,250 people who leave the county to work elsewhere every day.
Cox said it is up to the business community to figure out which group or groups are the most realistic targets for the future workforce.
Cox explained trends show employers have relied on the same handful of recruiting tactics — such as apprenticeships and internships — for nearly five decades.
“In the 1970s, the No. 1 concern of manufacturers was the availability of workers,” Cox said of a study he has analyzed. “The No. 1 thing that was recommended was to start apprenticeship programs. We’re talking 50 years ago.”
Cox showed that apprenticeship programs are still one of the most common avenues that manufacturers rely on.
“Fifty years later, it’s the same thing we’re talking about across the state,” Cox said. “That alone, as you well know, is not going to solve your workforce problems in isolation. It’s an important thing to do, but we’ve got to be looking at some other things. We can’t keep doing what we were doing 50 years ago and think things are going to change.”
Over the next six months to one year, CIRAS will continue to work toward developing a specific plan.
To do so, researchers still need more data.
Donna Boss, the director of Delaware County Economic Development, said she soon will send out more surveys to employers in all sectors.