Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously Monday to cancel or defer millions of dollars in spending this fiscal year as the city braces for an “unprecedented” financial hit from the ongoing pandemic.
Overall, city officials cut about $12.3 million from the budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 through a combination of savings from completed or canceled projects and reductions in department operating budgets.
The projects delayed or canceled include:
- $5 million to repave an aircraft parking apron at Dubuque Regional Airport.
- $200,000 that had been set aside for a traffic study to
- analyze making Central Avenue a two-way street.
- $54,366 related to the design of a $1.8 million excursion boat dock near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park under a 20-year agreement with Viking River Cruises. The company announced the official launch of its Mississippi River voyages, which includes a Dubuque stop, in late March. The company plans to debut its first custom vessel in August 2022.
- $50,995 to install cameras near unspecified roadways, alleys and intersections throughout the city to
- monitor traffic and to aid police in
- accident and crime investigations.
City officials project a $4 million financial loss by July 1 and another $12 million loss by July 1, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just the first run-through that departments did looking at savings and what things they can cancel, defer or eliminate,” said city Finance and Budget Director Jennifer Larson when interviewed by the Telegraph Herald. “And we will continue to review and come up with budget cut plans. That will take place over the next few weeks.
She said “there will be more coming out after departments go through that process” of reviewing operating costs, city staffing, equipment purchases, grant funding, capital projects and contracted services.
She added that, for the most part, projects would be delayed, “but some may actually become permanently canceled or budgeted in a future fiscal year,” as staff further evaluate the city’s finances.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, too, stressed that money is still budgeted for construction of the boat dock and that money included in the budget amendment reflects savings from a dock study.
Mayor Roy Buol sent letters earlier this month to Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, urging Congress to provide dedicated financial aid for Iowa cities and counties in the next coronavirus relief package.
“Without Congress providing a lifeline to recover and restore local economic activity, cities and towns, like Dubuque, will be forced to make cuts to essential services that will have a ripple effect across the public and private sector,” Buol wrote.
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a $3 trillion supplemental coronavirus relief package. The bill, which drew a veto threat from President Donald Trump, includes $500 billion in direct, flexible aid for state governments and an additional $357 billion for local governments and counties.
House and Senate Republicans, along with some moderate Democrats in conservative-leaning districts, have rejected the bill as a costly overreach with provisions unrelated to the pandemic.
Thus far, Congress has passed about $3 trillion in aid in four separate measures.
Senate Republicans say Congress should hold off on additional federal assistance to evaluate how previous relief packages are working and not rush into piling more onto the federal deficit.
Finkenauer has said she is committed to additional aid for local governments battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Ernst is a co-sponsor of a bill that would allow funds from the CARES Act to be used to replace revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic. And Grassley said he is “open to any and all reasonable proposals if there is an additional phase of pandemic response legislation.”