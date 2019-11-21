GALENA, Ill. — An arrest warrant was issued this week after a Galena man accused of sexual assault failed to attend a court hearing.
Seyfullah A. Dinc, 20, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with criminal sexual assault, a felony. According to court documents, a woman told authorities that Dinc sexually assaulted her on Sept. 26. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
According to online court records, Dinc failed to show up for a court hearing Tuesday in Galena, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.