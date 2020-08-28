Outdoor Movie Night
Today, Iowa County Fairgrounds, Mineral Point, Wis.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. for a showing of “Shrek” at 8:30. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and follow social distancing guidelines. Concessions will be available. The cost is $20 per car.
SheShed Fest
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The shopping event will feature handmade and repurposed items from more than 85 local makers. Food and beverages will be available. Admission is $1.