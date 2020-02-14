A Dubuque teacher wasn’t the big winner on Thursday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” but she didn’t walk away empty-handed.
Molly Davis, who teaches at Fulton Elementary School, won $2,000 during her appearance on the long-running NBC game show. The episode was filmed in December in Los Angeles.
Davis was vexed by the “lose a turn” option on the show’s eponymous wheel, preventing her from solving any of the main puzzles. However, she was able to nab $2,000 for solving a toss-up puzzle with her guess, “Hours of the day.”
Before the contest began, she chatted with host Pat Sajak about her karaoke acumen. When he suggested a little classroom karaoke, Davis seemed receptive.