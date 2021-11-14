Impacts of strike felt by Deere, UAW
As the duration of an ongoing strike inches closer to a full month, representatives from Deere & Co. and United Auto Workers remain in close contact.
However, the lack of a resolution has both sides thinking about long-term implications.
Deere officials on Tuesday acknowledged that they could turn to third-party labor or overseas production if the work stoppage persists. Meanwhile, the economic realities of the strike on union members are becoming increasingly apparent to labor leaders and local nonprofits.
John Stone, Deere & Co. president of worldwide construction and forestry and power systems, told the Telegraph Herald that talks continue with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America. However, he reiterated that Deere leaders stand behind the offer that UAW members voted down last week.
“We are still in conversations with the union, and we remain open to any proposals that they could make that would result in a ratified contract,” Stone said. “But we are pretty clear about the fact that we have (already) put some big numbers on the table.” Under the agreement that was rejected, union workers would have seen wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years. Combined with cost-of-living increases, Deere officials have publicly estimated that the proposed six-year deal would have resulted in a 30% pay increase over the course of the agreement.
UAW International spokesman Brian Rothenberg acknowledged Tuesday that there still are discussions with the company but declined to comment on specific details of these conversations.
Virus cases at highest 2021 level
The surge in new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County continued over the past week, with the highest daily new case average since around last Thanksgiving.
A total of 560 residents of Dubuque County were newly confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day stretch that ended Wednesday — an average of 80 new cases per day. The county has not had a seven-day stretch with an average case count that high since late last November.
It also was the third consecutive week in which the county’s new case count jumped. The State of Iowa only reports county-level data once per week, on Wednesdays.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,605 active COVID-19 cases in the county — the highest total since Dec. 17, though only about half of the county’s peak total on Nov. 26.
WD school board favors mask mandate at 3%
FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members are considering implementing a COVID-19 positivity rate threshold at which masks would be required in school buildings.
Board members discussed district COVID-19 procedures at a work session last week. While no official decisions were made, board members expressed a desire to implement a mask policy. The matter will be discussed again at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
“There has to be some sort of threshold for common sense,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “Let’s look at the data and projections and come back to that.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 42 active student COVID-19 cases and 10 active staff cases in the district, according to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The district has about 3,200 students and 550 staff.
Colpitts said that, absent a schoolboard- approved mask policy, he has alerted parents that masks would be required in a school if the COVID-19 positivity rate topped 3% of students and staff in the building.
Council member appointed
East Dubuque mayor
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — More than a month after the resignation of former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand, East Dubuque City Council members have selected his replacement.
During Monday night’s meeting, longtime Council Member Randy Degenhardt was appointed by his fellow council members to fill the remainder of VanOstrand’s term, which expires in 2023.
Degenhardt’s appointment passed on a 4-2 vote. Council Members Brett Muir, Jeff Burgmeier, Chad Biermeier and Degenhardt voted in favor, while Robin Pearson and Tim Fluhr voted against the appointment, though they did not state their reasons for doing so.
Galena to nix outdoor dining in 2022
GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena will not offer outdoor dining next summer due to legal concerns regarding the program.
City Council members last week voted unanimously to discontinue the outdoor dining program for 2022. Council Member Robert Hahn was absent.
For the past two summers, the city closed portions of Main Street and allowed restaurant owners to set up dining areas on the road. The program was intended to support restaurants when they were unable to offer indoor dining or had to operate with limited capacities under state COVID-19 restrictions.
However, when council members consulted City Attorney Joe Nack, he felt the city did not have the legal authority to permit businesses to offer outdoor dining, City Administrator Mark Moran said following the meeting.
Dubuque school district tries out busing loops
Dubuque Community Schools leaders are examining ways to help students who need a ride to class.
The district recently started piloting three morning bus routes to pick up students who otherwise would not have transportation to their schools. Meanwhile, officials are looking into other ways they can serve students for whom transportation is a barrier to coming to class.
“We have to address transportation because that is, sometimes, what we hear from parents and from also school people who work with parents — that is the reason why students are chronically absent,” said Shirley Horstman, the Dubuque district’s executive director of student services.
Starting this month, the district is offering three loop bus routes that service the five Title I elementary schools — Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott. Title I schools have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.