The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Darion M. Daily, 20, of 2545 University Park Drive, No. F2, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ricky J. Olsen, 36, of 3090 N. Grandview Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Olsen assaulted Gerald A. Olsen, 69, of the same address at about 6:58 p.m. Wednesday.
- Johnsay M. Livai Jr., 41, of 2268 White St., reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 4:28 and 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
- Samuel M. Lundberg, 19, of 1780 Adair St., reported the theft of items worth $1,000 between 8 p.m. Sunday and 4:29 p.m. Tuesday from a vehicle in the 600 block of West 11th Street.
- Fidelity Bank, of 4250 Asbury Road, reported a case of fraud involving the theft of $2,000 between 12:44 p.m. Monday and 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.