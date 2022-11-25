Despite the impacts of continued inflation throughout the year, local retailers still expect a strong holiday shopping season.

Local retailers either are preparing holiday shopping sales or already have started offering deals for customers looking to get ahead on crossing items off their shopping lists. Officials with several local retailers said they expect to see strong crowds taking advantage of holiday sales and offerings, though inflation concerns likely still will be on the minds of consumers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.