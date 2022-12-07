MANCHESTER, Iowa — A split Delaware County Board of Supervisors recently approved a permit application for repowering a wind farm in the county.

Supervisors Pete Buschmann and Jeff Madlom approved the request from Greenbacker Capital to repower the Elk Wind turbines, located between Edgewood and Greeley. Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs voted against the application.

