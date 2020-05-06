MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The City of Maquoketa will support financially the construction of an “outreach center” in town, despite opposition from some City Council members.
With a 5-2 vote, council members this week approved pledging $25,000 for the Together We Build project. The $2.5 million effort will build a structure on East Quarry Street, to the east of Jackson County Senior Center. It would house the offices of Jackson County Fair and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Jackson County, as well as an event hall.
Jessica Kean, Dan Holm, Nathan Woodward, Josh Collister and Mark Lyon voted for the allocation, while Kevin Kuhlman and Erica Barker voted against it.
“This project is progress,” Holm said. “It’s going to make the city look better, and it’s going to make people feel better.”
Will Cornelius, of the Together We Build committee, said the contribution is needed for the project to qualify for a state Community Attraction and Tourism grant of up to $400,000.
Cornelius said about $1.7 million already has been raised, and the grant would help meet the goal of starting construction in August.
But Kuhlman and Barker argued that the city can’t afford such an expenditure with its budget severely impacted by the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This COVID thing is going to affect our economy,” Kuhlman said. “I think this project is a great idea, but this building is more of a want.”
Barker said she found it difficult to commit money to a project when the city is struggling financially.
“I don’t know if I’m ready to say yes to this,” she said. “I would feel a lot more comfortable in showing our support in other ways.”
However, Holm said the project was a worthwhile investment, and Collister said he feels it is one of the wiser financial contributions the city has made.
“We have a $25,000 investment for a $400,000 return,” Collister said. “If (Jackson County Economic Alliance) brought us a proposal like that, we would approve it in a heartbeat.”