The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is set to receive more than $200,000 in grant money from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services for maintaining historic collections.
The grant will allow the museum to establish best practices surrounding acquisition, deaccession, loans, care and usage of its historical collections, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer announcing the grant.
"Understanding our past is fundamental to our future," Finkenauer said in the release. "The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is a fantastic place to learn about the history of Dubuque and the Upper Mississippi River as well as the importance of the river and its ecosystem to Iowa’s story."