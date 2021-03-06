About this time last year, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors was finalizing a fiscal year 2021 budget that featured less spending than the prior year.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, spiking the expenditure totals for the county as officials worked to respond and adapt.
County supervisors aim to return to their previous trajectory in the coming fiscal year.
The board met Friday to set a public hearing for the county budget for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1. It includes recent board priorities of lowering the property tax levy, reducing spending and spending down the county’s fund balances.
County supervisors last month supported reducing the overall tax levy on the county portion of tax bills from the current $9.57 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $9.53. It would mark the fourth straight year that the levy rate has been reduced.
Even with this overall reduction in tax levy, Dubuque County will take in $762,129 more tax revenue than last year, for a total of $36,329,300. This is because of an increase in this year’s property tax valuations.
Total spending for the coming fiscal year is projected at $66.4 million.
The budget for the current fiscal year — from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 — required three big budget amendments, including $1.8 million more to the county health department, plus other pandemic-related expenses across the county government. That drove expenses from $70.7 million the year prior to $75.7 million for the current year.
Particularly noticeable is a drop-off in capital project expenditures in fiscal year 2022 — down to $6.2 million, from $12.5 million this year and $14.3 million last year.
This reflects some conscientious restraint by the county given the tough times during the pandemic but also the completion of some huge capital projects from recent years.
“We just had the West Campus construction and radio system construction,” said County Budget Director Stella Runde. “We won’t be continuing projects of that magnitude into 2022.”
Paying those projects off, as well as the county using fund balance money on current projects, would reduce that fund balance to $25.3 million at the next fiscal year’s end.