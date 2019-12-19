EPWORTH, Iowa — The festive crowd at the Bobcat Community Christmas grew to 1,000 in the event’s second year Wednesday night at Western Dubuque High School.
The event again featured a meal for every attendee, gifts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus for the kids. WD staff organized and ran the events.
In 2018, the inaugural community celebration drew 600.
“We said, ‘What if we try to double it?’” said high school science teacher Cecelia Zangara, one of the event’s chief organizers.
After last year’s success, reservations for the event came in at 968 this year. Staff rounded up, knowing not everyone would register.
Not a bad turnout for a concept incubated during a commute, Zangara said.
“It really came out of a carpool ride,” she said. “We hold a lot of events, but nothing really around the holidays. A couple of teachers pitched the idea and here we are.”
Staffers stuck to their strengths in organizing the event. An art teacher planned and made decorations and music teachers performed.
Teacher Liza Walke-Pollitt brought the event into her classroom, where 14 students made more than 1,000 desserts.
“They loved it,” she said. “The support these kids get from the community all year-round, this is the least they could do. They know that.”
Principal Jacob Feldman said giving back to the community was a keystone of the staff’s mission.
“With the schools going to the community for support all the time, giving back is extremely important,” he said, while directing people to tables. “It’s how small communities survive.”
The school also held a month-long toy drive to collect those given to children by Santa.
Zangara said one of her favorite pieces of the event is how multi-generational it is.
“I love seeing future Bobcats and former Bobcats,” she said. “I love seeing a table full of strangers leave like family, knowing they have a spot.”
Joan and Jerry Gaul were repeat customers in the event’s second year and had deep Bobcat roots. They have lived in the district for more than 50 years, farming in Bankston for decades before moving to Farley, and sent several children through the schools.
“This is very nice,” Joan said before leaving. “Everything was wonderful and so festive.”
Younger Bobcat alumni returned for the event as well. Kim Lehmann, who lives in Dyersville, ushered her three children through the line to see Santa.
“It was so great and so well-organized,” she said. “More than we expected. It’s awesome to see what the high school is doing since we graduated 15 years ago. It’s awesome to show the kids where we went to school. And they had a great time.”
In addition to serving more than 900 at the school, Feldman said the crews sent about 90 meals out the door to community members who could not make it in.