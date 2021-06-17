Preparations began in earnest 45 years ago for one of the highlights of Dubuque’s U.S. bicentennial celebration.
Rehearsals were underway for “Get the Lead Out,” a musical comedy that would sell 11,000 tickets for a series of performances at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
Local radio personality Paul Hemmer composed the music and Charles Geroux, a former Clarke University professor, supplied the words for the musical.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported it in its June 11, 1976, edition.
CAST BEGINS PRACTICE FOR BICENTENNIAL PLAYCasting has been completed and rehearsals are underway for Dubuque’s original bicentennial musical, “Get the Lead Out.”
Some 170 area residents tried out for acting, singing and dancing roles at last week’s auditions, according to director Charles Geroux, who, along with musical director Paul Hemmer, wrote the show.
Geroux said the production staff finished casting the 53 roles in the wee hours Saturday morning. The first read-through was held Sunday and nightly rehearsals began Monday.
“Get the Lead Out” centers on the lives of Dubuque’s German and Irish lead miners during three days in the summer of 1856.
The St. Louis entrepreneur Choteau threatens to reclaim the miners’ stakes in payment for bad debts, so a bogus insurance peddler, J. Clifton Purdue, offers to save the day by writing “policies” to protect the miners.
Blended in are plots involving a love affair between Gretchen, the daughter of the pillar of German society, and Cormac, an Irish miner’s son, and the arrival of Madame Rienza’s can-can troupe, which stirs a moral crisis among the righteous in the community.
Heading the cast are Chris Ludescher, of Galena, as Cormac, and Martha Wadle, a Loras College student from Davenport, as Gretchen. Al Diercks, of Dubuque, plays Cormac’s father, Sean, and Dubuque City Councilman Jim Brady is Gretchen’s father, Kurt.
Mary Beth Richardson, of Dubuque, is Mrs. Adams, the moral bulwark of society; Mary Johnson, of Dubuque, is Madame Rienza; Paul Rucker, of Dubuque, is Rev. Curr, another moral stanchion; Joe Schuver, a Loras student from Grandville, Iowa, is J. Clifton Purdue; and Dennis Meyer, of Dubuque, is Joe Howard, an old bill poster.
Geroux said he is extremely pleased with the cast.
“I was surprised with the quality, frankly,” he said. “As could be expected, I had some doubts about whether the summer would give us the people we needed. I’m sure we’ll put it together.”
The show will be staged at the Five Flags Theater from July 22 through Aug. 15. There will be five shows each week — Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and a Saturday matinee — for a total of 20 performances.