Police said two people were injured Thursday when an unknown driver caused a three-vehicle crash.
Olivia A. Leslein, 23, of Dubuque, and Madison R. Westhoff, 22, of Dubuque, both suffered possible injuries in the crash, according to a police report, though neither was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of White and E. 16th Streets.
The report states that an unknown driver cut in front of Savonna L. Williams, 23, of Dubuque, who was traveling northbound on White Street. This caused Williams to "take evasive action" and turn on E. 16th Street, the report said.
Williams struck the vehicle Leslein and Westhoff were in, which was traveling westbound on E. 16th Street. She also hit a parked vehicle.
While the unknown driver did not hit another vehicle, the report states that he or she is responsible for the crash due to "operating (a) vehicle in a reckless, erratic, careless, negligent manner."
The incident is under investigation to determine the driver's identity.
Williams was cited with driving with a denied, suspended or canceled license.