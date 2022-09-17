Sue White holds photos of her father Gregory Meyer, listed as missing in action during World War II, and mother Lucille during the American Legion’s ceremony to honor eleven area soldiers listed as POW/MIA. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
After Gregory Meyer, of Dubuque, was declared missing in action during World War II, his daughters started checking the barbershop and looking closer at men with mustaches.
“We’d stop every day in the barbershop because we thought maybe he had amnesia, and we’d find him there and bring him home,” said Sandra Henry, one of Meyer’s three daughters. “When it’s an MIA, you never give up hope.”
But no matter how many times they looked, they didn’t find him. Instead, Meyer’s name was added to the list of the now nearly 82,000 U.S. service members who remain missing from conflicts dating back to WWII.
“It’s terrible,” said Gina Wildman, Meyer’s granddaughter. “... People should know our freedom isn’t free and bear in mind what (others) have sacrificed.”
Dozens of people gathered on Friday evening to recognize that sacrifice and honor 11 local missing soldiers at the annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony at the American Legion Dubuque Post No. 6.
Legion members played taps and read short speeches. Several tears were shed as the names of the missing were called out.
“We have 11 (local) families who never received their family back and who don’t know what happened,” said Dick Bridges, who read off the names of the missing. “It’s important to remember that history.”
For some, the recognition was bittersweet.
“It makes us happy that people are remembering all the missing men from all the wars, but it also brings another year that has gone by without him coming home,” said Elaine Palen, sister-in-law of Dubuque native Tony Palen, who was declared missing in action after his plane went down in Vietnam.
Elaine Palen attended the event Friday with her young granddaughters, Raleigh and Gemma. The three stood solemnly as the names were read, save for a few waves of a small American flag by 4-year-old Gemma.
Elaine Palen described Tony as “one of the friendliest, most loved guys around.” While she was proud to attend the event in his honor, she said she hopes other people will remember him too, along with all the other soldiers who didn’t make it home.
“Just because the war or conflict is over doesn’t mean it’s over for the family of the people who didn’t come back,” she said. “... There are so many people who have been left behind.”
Sean Harrington, of Dubuque, later echoed that sentiment and said Friday’s event offered some much-deserved recognition for soldiers who were never found. While none of his family members are missing in action, his family has strong military ties and he stops by the Legion Post often.
“In our country, veterans get left behind a lot whether that’s medical-wise or mental health-wise and stuff like that,” he said. “So especially remembering those who they haven’t found, it’s important.”
Clete Cashman, of Dubuque, attended the event Friday with Wildman and Henry, as well as sister-in-law Sue White, to honor Meyer, his father-in-law.
Cashman, who has a Purple Heart from his time in the Korean War, said Meyer was “one hell of a nice guy” whom he met while delivering newspapers as a kid. He didn’t know at the time that he would later marry Meyer’s daughter, Sally.
“He was a great man,” Cashman said. “And he’s getting the recognition he deserves now.”
The remembrance event was held in conjunction with National POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor the sacrifices made by prisoners of war and soldiers who never returned from battle. It takes place each year on the third Friday of September since being established by Congress in 1979.
“This is to remember there’s people out there who never came home,” said Gary Kircher, chairman for the Dubuque event. “We’ve been doing it for 43 years … and we’re going to keep doing it until every one is found.”
