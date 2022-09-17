After Gregory Meyer, of Dubuque, was declared missing in action during World War II, his daughters started checking the barbershop and looking closer at men with mustaches.

“We’d stop every day in the barbershop because we thought maybe he had amnesia, and we’d find him there and bring him home,” said Sandra Henry, one of Meyer’s three daughters. “When it’s an MIA, you never give up hope.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.