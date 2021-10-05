DELHI, Iowa -- A new program at Maquoketa Valley High School encourages students to volunteer their time and talents for the betterment of the school and community through service projects.
Students can earn a service award at their graduation if they meet certain volunteer-hour thresholds, according to a press release.
Maquoketa Valley’s yet-to-be-named service organization will replace the school’s National Honor Society Chapter, according to advisor Diane Temple.
“Due to affiliation costs and duplication of recognition, MV will discontinue its membership to the National Honor Society and will begin a service program for students,” wrote Temple in a document presented to the Maquoketa Valley Community School Board. “Students will be made aware of service opportunities, given opportunities to lead service projects, held responsible for tracking their service hours and accomplishments, and recognized publicly at graduation.”
Students will be phased into the program — modeled after Monticello’s Silver Service Program — with the Class of 2022 required to accumulate 75 volunteer hours before May 1, 2022; the Class of 2023 will need 150 hours before May 1, 2023; the Class of 2024 will need 225 hours before May 1, 2024; and the Class of 2025 and beyond will need 300 hours.