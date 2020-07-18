The protesters in Dubuque’s Allison-Henderson Park held colorful signs with phrases such as “I am Breonna Taylor” and “Black Lives Matter.”
About 70 people gathered and marched Friday night to remember, honor and draw attention to the deaths of two Black individuals killed by police in incidents that have garnered national attention in part because no charges have been brought against the officers.
Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot when officers burst into her Louisville, Ky., apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found.
Elijah McClain, 23, was stopped by three white officers on a street in a Denver suburb after a 911 call reported him as suspicious, and officers used a chokehold on him. Paramedics administered a sedative to calm him down. The man suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and later taken off life support.
Nivea Strong was among those gathered in the Dubuque park Friday, listening to speakers. She said the night was not just for Taylor and McClain but also for her and all others in the Black community who fear a similar outcome.
“What if that was me?” Strong asked, speaking about the situation in which Taylor was killed.
Strong is the secretary for Switching Places Foundation, which organized the event. The organization is a group that formed as an outgrowth of peaceful protests and rallies held in Dubuque in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
“I came to Iowa six years ago from Chicago, and I never experienced racism until I got to Iowa,” Strong said. “I am only 25, and every single day I am in constant fear, and I shouldn’t be.”
Switching Places Foundation co-founder Dereka Williams told those gathered that “we are not here to be against the police department.”
She continued, “We are here to be against police brutality, racial profiling. We are here to be the good versus the evil. That’s what we’re here for.”
Dubuque resident Stephanie Rainey, 25, said the night was about letting Black community members know they are not in this alone.
“I want to be out here to show my support and let them know that it is not all on them, and we are out here to help as well,” said Rainey, who is white. “When it comes down to Breonna and Elijah, they still don’t have justice.”
Eric Eller and Neely Farren-Eller, both 53, said they have been to some of the other recent protests in Dubuque. They said Friday’s event was important to specifically recognize the two individuals who died and have not seen any justice.
“There is still no effort for justice for both the individuals months later,” Eller said.
Farren-Eller said she is happy to know that the Dubuque Police Department has launched an internal investigation into the recent arrest of a man who police said was pepper-sprayed after resisting arrest and suffered an apparent seizure.
The City of Dubuque last Saturday night confirmed it had launched an internal investigation into the incidents surrounding a July 10 arrest during which police said a man resisted officers, was pepper-sprayed and suffered a seizure. Video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, leading some to question the actions of the police involved.
“It should always happen, and it shows the police department is open and willing to investigate everything,” she said of the investigation. “All of us should be learning and checked if we are not being anti-racist in any particular way. It should be something we all get used to doing regardless of what position we hold.”