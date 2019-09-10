Due to ongoing weather conditions, the annual Platteville Regional Chamber Harvest Table Dinner has been canceled.
The event was to occur Saturday, Sept. 14, at Digman Grain Farms in Platteville, but a wet spring and summer made it challenging to secure a sufficient quantity of local produce to feed the expected 250 guests, said Executive Director Kathy Kopp.
The committee that oversees the event will meet today to start planning the 2020 dinner.
All ticket holders for Saturday’s event will be reimbursed and can call Kopp at the chamber at 608-348-8888.