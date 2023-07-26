FENNIMORE, Wis. — Braxton Yaun used a wrench to tighten a metal nut and bolt on a short wooden pole at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College on Tuesday morning, all while electrical power distribution instructor Joe Randall watched closely.
“Just be sure that you’ve got that washer completely square,” Randall told the 13-year-old.
Randall then moved on to help five other students as they installed brackets and porcelain spools that could be used to run electrical wire.
Braxton, of Belmont, was one of 12 participants in a Lineman Challenge course as part of Southwest Tech’s four-day Tech Trek camp. The camp, for students entering seventh to ninth grades, continues through Thursday.
“It’s nice to see the younger kids learning something new, to see their eyes get big,” Randall said. “I never had a chance to learn about this work at their age, but I think something like this (camp) would have opened up a new potential career for me.”
Mary Johannesen, Southwest Tech career prep and dual enrollment coordinator, said the college has held Tech Trek for about 15 years.
This year, about 80 kids are participating. Most are learning about a different topic each day, from crime scene investigation and salon skills to carpentry and surgical technology, although students in a NitroX course meet each day to create and race remote control cars.
“It’s really just a great opportunity for students to get them exposed to some of the equipment and those technical careers ... that they might want to do in the future,” Johannesen said. “Everything that we do ties into some of our 60 programs that we have on campus.”
Mitchell Mumm, 12, of Lancaster, learned about Tech Trek from his brother, who attended the camp last year.
“He said it was really fun, so I came this year to see what I could learn,” he said, noting that he is excited for a welding course later this week.
While Mitchell, Braxton and their peers worked on the poles, another group of students on Tuesday used a remote control to operate the boom on a digger truck while supervised by Kyle McCorkle, also an electrical power distribution instructor at Southwest Tech.
“What do you think the spiral thing does?” McCorkle asked 13-year-old Hunter Oberbroeckling, pointing to a large corkscrew-like device on the truck.
“I bet it digs holes for the poles,” Hunter said.
McCorkle nodded in approval.
He said the camp offers a valuable hands-on education for young students.
“A lot of seventh to ninth graders may see a lineman on a truck, but they don’t know what they do on a daily basis,” McCorkle said. “This (program) gives them a small insight into that.”
Randall said the students also spent part of the morning learning about electrical safety, a lesson that resonated with Hunter, of Hazel Green.
“It’s a lot more dangerous to be a lineman than I thought it was,” he said. “You’re messing with very high voltage wires that could kill you if you touch them.”