3 council members, 1 challenger take top spots in Dubuque primary
A pair of Dubuque City Council candidates will square off next month for the mayoral seat, while another incumbent will face a challenger in his re-election bid.
Council Members Brad Cavanagh (2,227 votes) and David Resnick (1,522) were easily the top two vote-getters in the mayoral contest in Tuesday’s primary election and, thus, advanced to the Nov. 2 election. They seek to succeed longtime Mayor Roy Buol, who did not run for re-election.
In the at-large council race, incumbent Ric Jones (2,187) and challenger Michaela Freiburger (1,035) easily outdistanced the two other candidates to advance to the November election.
More than 4,300 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election for a voter turnout rate of 10.5%.
Two other Dubuque municipal races also will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Susan Farber is running unopposed for re-election for her Ward 1 seat, while incumbent Danny Sprank will face challenger Rickey Carner II in a Ward 3 race.
Still no consensus among Dubuque school board on masks
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday struggled to reach a consensus on whether to require masks in schools.
Board members discussed the issue and listened to the latest data on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the school district during a meeting of the board’s Facilities/Support Services Committee.
All seven members of the board attended the meeting, which at times became tense as members disagreed about what course the district should take while acknowledging the challenges that politicization of pandemic-related issues create to charting a path forward.
“The politicization of this makes it really, really hard to come up with any kind of solution that the community can embrace,” Board Member Tom Barton said.
No decisions were made at the meeting, and the matter is expected to come to the board for possible action at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 11.
District leaders have discussed masking policies since a federal judge last month temporarily ordered the state to stop enforcing a law that banned school boards from requiring masks. Several parents and a disability rights group have sued the state to put an end to the law, arguing that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Prairie du Chien man sentenced to 20 years for death of 3-year-old
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien man on Friday was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Chase M. Harville, 30, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced in Crawford County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. Following his prison term, he must serve 10 years of extended supervision.
Harville cried while addressing Judge Robert VanDeHey during his sentencing hearing, speaking at length about his remorse for his actions.
“I just wish it didn’t end this way,” Harville said. “I would give my life for his for him to come back and be with his family. I’m sorry for all the grief and pain everybody deals with on a regular basis.”
Harville’s prison sentence for this charge will be served after he completes his sentence in an unrelated case. His current sentence is set to end in July 2023. As a condition of his extended supervision in this case, Harville must also pay $7,600 in restitution, undergo drug testing and not have any contact with children without permission.
5 Grant County supervisors’ push to reduce health department’s powers fails
LANCASTER, Wis. — Two weeks after a failed push to fire Grant County’s health director, five county supervisors on Tuesday unsuccessfully pushed to reduce the department’s powers.
Only one supervisor supported the earlier push to fire Jeff Kindrai in September, but on Tuesday, another supervisor proposed rescinding the county’s emergency COVID-19 resolution, enacted in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Supervisor Porter Wagner also demanded the board strip the health department of its enforcement powers related to schools and COVID-19.
“We’ve got a lot of pissed off parents out there, a lot of constituents,” said Wagner, facing Kindrai during the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting. “… They have the right to do with their children what they want to do, and you’re overstepping your power.”
In recent weeks, Kindrai has drawn the ire of families and county leaders for his perceived role in quarantining students from schools after children have been exposed to COVID-19. Grant County parents have placed increasing pressure on the supervisors to intervene in decisions they say are disrupting their lives.
Grant County Corporation Counsel Ben Wood clarified that the Board of Supervisors has no jurisdiction over Kindrai’s obligations to monitor and control the spread of communicable disease, which are authorized in state statute, nor over the governance of school districts, whose policies are set by school boards.
Building a foundation: Area musician, entrepreneur has big goals in mind with new business
When Callie FitzGerald thinks about brain development, she often fixates on the image of a vase.
Much like a florist seeking to make a flower bloom, FitzGerald believes it is critical to establish the proper foundation at the bottom of that container.
She views a child’s mind in a similar vein, knowing it is critically important to fill it with positive thoughts and emotions from a young age, before it’s been cluttered with the distractions and stimuli that come with age.
And for FitzGerald, music is the primary vessel through which this positive foundation can be built.
“With positive mental health experiences being built through music, my hope is that kids can have a strong sense of self and also a strong sense of how to talk about emotions while knowing when to ask for help,” she said.
FitzGerald is putting those beliefs into motion with the recent opening of Centrally Rooted, 2230 Central Ave., an interactive growth space that supports the development of positive mental health in creative ways.
Cascade students focus on learning future life skills
CASCADE, Iowa — The sounds of drills and hammers filled the air outside Cascade Elementary School on Wednesday as fifth graders got another lesson in life skills.
“I’ve done this before, because I used (a drill) when my dad builds stuff,” fifth-grader Morgan Johnson said as she tried to drill a screw into a block of wood. “But it’s hard to get it in straight.”
Fifth-grade teachers Roamn Hummel and Katie Andrews have been giving their students “life lessons” each Wednesday on various skills they can use throughout their lives. On Wednesday, the lesson focused on hammering nails and using drills.
Hummel said that the lessons actually began a few years ago, when he saw a viral social media video where a football coach was teaching his players how to change a tire.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the lessons from taking off over the past couple school years. This year marked the return of “life lessons” in full swing.
“In my head, I thought that a lot of things we do, they would have a chance to learn at home,” Hummel said. “But sometimes they don’t. So this gives them the opportunity.”