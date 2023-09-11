It was 1969, and 17-year-old Sue Breitbach was standing on the street corner near Washington Jr. High (now Middle School) with some friends.
“(Dan) pulled up in his car,” Sue Bublitz, now 71, said. “We went to Wahlert (Catholic High School) and knew of each other because we were in the same class, but we didn’t have the same circle of friends. He walked up to me and said ‘What are you doing Saturday night?’ I said ‘Nothing.’ And he said, ‘OK, I’ll pick you up at 8 o’clock. And he turned around and went back to his car and drove off.”
Dan Bublitz, now 71, had his eye on the redheaded Sue for a while.
Recommended for you
“She had good looks, she had red hair and I liked how she got along with everybody,” he said.
Sue had noticed Dan, too.
“I even told my parents, ‘This guy that’s picking me up Saturday night, he’s different,’” she said. “He wasn’t like any guy I’d ever dated. He had a buzz cut and wore black lace-up shoes, and always a belt, when all the other guys had long hair and were wearing these pointy black shoes like The Beatles.”
Dan and Sue went to a movie that night, although neither one remembers what it was. They went to Karigan’s (now Sunshine) Restaurant afterward for a bite to eat.
“The only thing Sue ate was cottage cheese and a Coke,” Dan said. “I remember that.”
Dan knew right away he wanted to see Sue again, although she wasn’t so sure.
“I can’t say that I knew I wanted to go out with him again,” she said. “I was thinking probably no, I wasn’t going to do it again. But ... he grew on me.”
The couple dated through their senior year, graduating from Wahlert in 1970. Sue attended the University of Northern Iowa while Dan, who had a low draft number, decided to enlist in the Army.
“I knew I would eventually be drafted, but if I enlisted, I could choose my own path,” Dan said. “And I wanted to be a truck driver. So I was able to go to school for that in the military.”
The summer before Sue left for school and Dan left for the Army, he took Sue for a drive.
“We were driving down Central (Avenue), and he said, ‘Let’s just stop in at Skowronek’s (Jewelers) and get a ring,’” Sue said. “So that was the big proposal.”
Dan left for basic training, and soon was posted in Germany as a truck driver. Sue left UNI after a year and came back to Dubuque. Dan came home on leave the following spring, and the couple married at Nativity Church on May 20, 1972. They have been married for 51 years.
The week following their wedding, after a short honeymoon to The Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, Ill., Sue found herself on a plane to Germany with her new husband. They lived in a small apartment not far from Ferris Barracks, where Dan was stationed, in the town of Erlangen.
“I had never flown before,” she said. “I had never been out of the country before. I was 20 years old. We had to heat the water in our little apartment with a wood-burning stove. It was quite an experience.”
But Sue made it work. She learned enough German to go shopping and get her driver’s license. When their son Scott was born, Sue returned to the U.S. with him when he was 2 months old. Dan would follow a few months later, finishing up the remaining six months of his enlistment at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty) in North Carolina.
They moved into their first stateside apartment on Dubuque’s North End. Daughter Lisa came a little while later. The couple also has four grandchildren — Cameron, Aaron, Olivia and Grace. A fifth grandchild, Scarlett, died when she was seven days old. Her twin sister, Olivia, will soon turn 7.
“That was a tough time,” Sue said. “The one and only tattoo Dan has is for Scarlett.”
The couple moved into a house at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Schiller Street in Dubuque, where they raised Scott and Lisa. In 2001, they moved to their current home.
Dan continued working as a truck driver after getting out of the Army for several area trucking outfits before finishing his career at Flexsteel.
Sue spent the first 10 years of their marriage helping her mother take care of her father who had suffered severe injuries in a car accident. After that, she went to work in retail before taking a job as a paraprofessional with Dubuque Community Schools, where she retired after 15 years.
Dan and Sue both retired the same year — 2013 — and they both admit it took a bit of an adjustment.
“I wasn’t quite sure what to do with myself,” Dan said. “Sue was here taking care of everything while I was working.”
“He’d be gone during the week (for work),” Sue added. “I’d take care of the kids, take care of any crises that came along, took care of everything. So it was a bit of an adjustment.”
But Dan has found his happy place in his garden, where this year he has grown tomatoes, onions, green beans, carrots, peppers and kale.
“In other words, he’s growing salsa,” Sue said, laughing.
On a recent weekend, Dan and Sue, along with daughter Lisa, canned Dan’s bounty of produce, which Sue said was over 80 pounds.
“We made 30 quarts of spaghetti sauce and salsa,” he said.
Sue belongs to Morning Optimists, and enjoys volunteering with the group and traveling with friends.
Dan takes a few fishing trips every year with buddies to Lake Belva Deer near Sigourney, Iowa. He and Sue have gone on some road adventures together as well.
“We did the Route 66 trip last year,” Dan said.
They also winter in Chapel Hill, N.C., every year, where son Scott and his family live.
Next year, they hope to take a trip through the Dakotas.
As for the secret to their long partnership, Sue said they enjoy each other’s sense of humor and the practical joker that hides in each of them.
“He makes me laugh,” Sue said. “He also makes me angry, but he makes me laugh more.”
The couple agree their unique personalities give balance to their relationship.
“She has reined me in,” Dan said. “I act quick and say stuff. She’ll say, ‘You don’t want to do that’ or ‘You don’t want to say that.’ She’s been my overseer.”
“It takes a lot of patience,” Sue said. “And tolerance.”
Dan nodded.
“A high level of tolerance,” he said, laughing.