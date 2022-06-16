ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Illinois authorities are investigating the death of a jail inmate from Jackson County.
Eric C. Petersen, 46, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was found unresponsive in his cell at Rock Island County Correctional Center at about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that jail staff and Rock Island Fire Department personnel performed emergency medical procedures on Petersen. He was pronounced dead at the jail.
Petersen was serving a five-day sentence that started Friday after being convicted of driving under the influence in May, according to online court records.
The Rock Island County Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.