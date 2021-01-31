The past year has put Marlynn Livai-Larron’s leadership skills to the test.
Livai-Larron, who is from the Marshall Islands, works as a Marshallese translator and paraprofessional for Dubuque Community Schools and as a translator for the City of Dubuque.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, though, she has taken on more responsibilities outside of work to ensure local Marshallese families have the support they need.
Despite the long days and nights, helping Marshallese community members and making sure they have a voice is what drives Livai-Larron every day, she said.
“It’s a good way to display my leadership,” she said. “They feel like they are more included now. It’s a good feeling when someone really understands you.”
Livai-Larron, 29, lives in Dubuque with her six children and is a student at Northeast Iowa Community College. After she graduates, she plans to attend Clarke University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work.
In between her work, studies and caring for her children, Livai-Larron makes time to connect with Marshallese families who need food or help looking for jobs but cannot connect to the resources they need due to a language barrier.
She also helps fill out rental assistance forms for Marshallese families, takes them to food pantries and attends local meetings to provide a voice for their community.
“(Before me) the Marshallese were afraid to go to organizations because of the language barrier,” she said. “If I didn’t know the language and knew someone that knew it, I would want someone to guide me.”
Caprice Jones, director of Dubuque-based organization Fountain of Youth, said he has started working with Livai-Larron and hopes to support her efforts to engage the Marshallese community.
“I see a great humanitarian and an up-and-coming heroine for the Marshallese,” he said. “This lady is outstanding.”
Angela Watkins works alongside Livai-Larron at Dubuque Community Schools and sees the passion she has for helping students and families.
“She has displayed leadership skills, as well, and taken the lead on things,” said Watkins, a school services administrative assistant. “She is great. She definitely is a driving force within the community.”
Even outside of school, Livai-Larron makes sure she has time available to assist her students, Watkins said.
“She is always available and always willing to help,” she said. “Kids connect really well when you understand them and understand where they are coming from.”
Livai-Larron dreams of one day launching a nonprofit to connect Marshallese residents to local resources.
“That’s one of my passions, is being able to make a difference,” she said. “I know I have been stepping up and being a part of every solution, and I have been making a difference and being a role model to my peers.”