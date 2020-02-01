One team’s star tight end is married to a Dubuque native and another team’s roster includes a former University of Northern Iowa Panther as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
San Francisco’s George Kittle and his Dubuque connection and Xavier Williams’ eastern Iowa alma mater are just two of many intriguing aspects of the game, kicking off at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., and broadcast on Fox.
Here is a look at some of this year’s most-interesting Super Bowl facts.
DUBUQUE CONNECTION
Kittle, San Francisco’s star tight end, played four seasons with the University of Iowa and is a second-generation Hawkeye — his dad, Bruce, was an offensive lineman for Iowa in the early 1980s.
Kittle’s local connection is that he is married to former Dubuque Wahlert basketball star Claire Till.
Till was a two-time all-state selection for Wahlert and finished her career as the third all-time leading scorer in Wahlert history with 1,011 points.
She later played parts of four seasons at Iowa. Till’s senior season was cut short by season-ending knee surgery on Feb. 22, 2016.
QUARTET OF HAWKEYES, 1 PANTHER
In addition to Kittle, three other former Hawkeyes are on Super Bowl rosters.
Former Iowa starting quarterback C.J. Beathard is a backup for San Francisco. Kansas City’s roster includes former Hawkeye players Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann, both linebackers.
Kansas City’s Williams is a former Northern Iowa Panther. A native of Kansas City, the defensive lineman played three seasons at Northern Iowa, finishing third on the team in tackles with 74 as a senior in 2013
SOME NUMBERS
Here is a by-the-numbers glance at the Super Bowl:
50 Years since Kansas City’s previous Super Bowl appearance.
The Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, to capture the title in Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970.
5 Super Bowl victories by San Francisco.
The 49ers’ most recent Super Bowl win came in 1995, a 49-26 triumph over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.
11 Times that the Super Bowl has been played in South Florida, according to the NFL.
49 Minutes of air time of commercials during last year’s Super Bowl, according to Statista.
Nearly half of the ads were a minute long. This year’s Super Bowl will feature 60-second ads from two presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and Democrat Michael Bloomberg.
98.3 Millions of viewers who watched last year’s Super Bowl, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was the lowest-rated in 11 years. The most-watched Super Bowl — and most-watched program in history — was Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, a 28-24 win by the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks.
2 Ranking of the Super Bowl among America’s “food holidays,” according to Cornell University. Only Thanksgiving features more food consumed than on Super Bowl Sunday.
2,400 Calories the average American will eat during the Super Bowl, according to the Calorie Control Council, a food industry group.
COMMERCIAL HIGHLIGHTSAdvertisers have teased or released some of this year’s Super Bowl commercials ahead of Sunday’s broadcast. Among the spots that will be airing are a Cheetos ad that features MC Hammer with his fingertips covered in orange cheese dust, a Budweiser ad highlighting “typical Americans,” Jimmy Fallon and John Cena working out together in a Michelob Ultra spot and Bryan Cranston reprising Jack Nicholson’s iconic “Here’s Johnny” scene from “The Shining” in an ad for Mountain Dew.