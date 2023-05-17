After taking possession of Dubuque Soccer Complex and finalizing a lease agreement for its use with local groups, the complex’s new owner has confirmed that a planned indoor sports facility will be built not there but at a separate location.
Court One LLC took possession of the soccer complex from its former owner, Dubuque Community School District, on May 10, according to Court One Principal Mark Dyer. The title of the land is held by Soccer One LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Court One, and the property will be maintained by Dubuque Soccer Alliance under the terms of a recently-approved 25-year lease. The alliance has leased the complex since 1993 for use by local soccer organizations.
When school board members in the fall voted to sell the complex to Court One, officials with the Arizona-based company said they planned to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility at the complex at a cost of $4.5 million.
Dyer and Court One President and CEO Mitch Brown, however, recently told the Telegraph Herald the facility will be built at a different site, though they cannot yet share the location. It now will span 145,000 square feet and cost $15 million or more.
Dyer said the facility will include eight volleyball courts; eight pickleball courts; four basketball courts; softball and baseball fields; an indoor soccer field; batting cages; and amenities such as concessions, a restaurant, a pro shop and training areas. Construction likely will begin by the first quarter of 2024, though an opening date is unknown at this time.
“It is going to be a facility that a community the size of Dubuque, Iowa, will be blown away by,” he said. “These are the kind of facilities you would see in New York City; or Dallas, Texas; or Los Angeles.”
Dyer emphasized that Court One had intended to construct the facility on the soccer complex and purchased the property with that aim in mind. However, after conversations with local soccer leaders who expressed that doing so might harm the future of soccer in Dubuque, they began to look elsewhere in the community.
“We convinced him that the soccer complex was worth keeping the way it was,” said Mike Peat, president of Dubuque Soccer Club and a member of the newly formed Court One Advisory Board, later adding, “We showed them the value of soccer to this community. At that point, it became about finding a good partner that would fill that void to continue doing soccer at a high level in this community and expanding it.”
Jon Denham, president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, said soccer user groups raised concerns with Court One about how the construction of an indoor facility at the soccer complex could limit the number of fields to which they would have access.
“By losing any amount of square footage or acreage, how would that affect the long term growth of the sport here?” he said. “The community, over the course of 30 years, treated this (complex) as the home for soccer, and (Court One representatives) listened to that.”
The soccer alliance recently signed a 25-year lease with Court One that will see the alliance use, manage and maintain the property for $1 per year.
However, the alliance is entering the lease without one of its user groups, American Youth Soccer Organization Region 419.
Stating that they could not legally accept certain aspects of the lease, AYSO this month announced plans to relocate all programming to Offside Sports Complex, located at the former Dubuque Driving Range. Local nonprofit Iowa Sports Expo Group purchased the property last month and plans to construct soccer fields there.
Following the vote to approve the lease, Denham communicated that AYSO Region 419 had been suspended as “a DSA member not in good standing.” The other member groups in the alliance are Dubuque Soccer Club, Key City Soccer Association and Dubuque Steamers.
This week, those groups released information on a new recreational soccer program that will be held at the soccer complex this summer — Soccer One Summer Fun.
Denham said the program is open to players ages 3 to 19, and anyone who signs up can participate. Programming could include practice, skills training and games and will be one night per week for ages 9 and younger, while older players can choose either one or two nights per week.
According to Dubuque Soccer Club’s website, the cost of the program is $75 for one night per week and $130 for two nights per week. However, Soccer One is covering the cost of a one-night-per-week registration for any player “showing a receipt for a soccer program in the same season being played at a different facility.”
Denham also noted that Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s user groups that are involved with Soccer One Summer Fun have scholarships available for families in need.
“The immediate concern is these players and their families having a place to play where they know what to expect, they’re going to get quality instruction (and) they’re going to get quality experiences,” Denham said.
According to Dyer, Court One officials anticipated that after Iowa Sports Expo Group bought Offside Sports Complex, AYSO representatives would refuse to approve the lease so the organization could move its programming to the new complex.
He said Soccer One Summer Fun is meant to serve all young people interested in playing soccer, but particularly families who registered for AYSO expecting to play at the soccer complex and are now feeling “disenfranchised.”
Renae Horstman, acting regional commissioner for AYSO Region 419, said the Soccer One Summer Fun program and waiving of the fee appears to her to be an effort to “entice players away from AYSO.”
She refuted Dyer’s statements that AYSO misrepresented its intentions about where games would be played. Rather, she said AYSO wanted to offer some programming at the soccer complex this year but was unable to do so when the soccer alliance and Court One did not make certain modifications to the lease that were requested by AYSO’s national legal team.
“We never, ever intended to 100% pull out of the complex,” she said. “By approving the Court One lease, they guaranteed that we could not play there.”
(3) comments
so I am thinking if we can get about ten million from the stupid taxpayers we will build them an elaborate sports facility that rivals anything in the world
So, then are we to assume, that you Grannybird119, are not a "Stupid taxpayer"?
IMO this shows exactly the kind of people involved in youth sports. Why do we have AYSO, DSA, Key City, etc, etc? Isn't it about soccer and giving kids a chance to play? Seems to me, this sport has a bunch of control freaks trying to impose their influence for personal gain. How about you all quit bickering and work together to create something great for soccer players? Now DBQ has multiple venues for soccer, isn't that a good thing? Grow up!
