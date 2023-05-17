After taking possession of Dubuque Soccer Complex and finalizing a lease agreement for its use with local groups, the complex’s new owner has confirmed that a planned indoor sports facility will be built not there but at a separate location.

Court One LLC took possession of the soccer complex from its former owner, Dubuque Community School District, on May 10, according to Court One Principal Mark Dyer. The title of the land is held by Soccer One LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Court One, and the property will be maintained by Dubuque Soccer Alliance under the terms of a recently-approved 25-year lease. The alliance has leased the complex since 1993 for use by local soccer organizations.

grannybird119@yahoo.com

so I am thinking if we can get about ten million from the stupid taxpayers we will build them an elaborate sports facility that rivals anything in the world

Kia

So, then are we to assume, that you Grannybird119, are not a "Stupid taxpayer"?

Kia

IMO this shows exactly the kind of people involved in youth sports. Why do we have AYSO, DSA, Key City, etc, etc? Isn't it about soccer and giving kids a chance to play? Seems to me, this sport has a bunch of control freaks trying to impose their influence for personal gain. How about you all quit bickering and work together to create something great for soccer players? Now DBQ has multiple venues for soccer, isn't that a good thing? Grow up!

