Dr. Brian Nelson, a family medicine physician at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque, has developed tight bonds with many of his patients over the years.
Those relationships have been on full display in recent weeks, even when Nelson is peering at his patients through a smartphone or computer screen.
“At this time, it is so important for those people to see a person that they know and they trust,” Nelson said. “But right now, those people are even more thrilled they can see their medical provider without having to go into the office and get exposed.”
Grand River Medical Group is one of several local health care organizations taking new steps to stay connected with patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In some instances, these efforts involve ramping up follow-up correspondence with hospital patients or making in-home visits to clients who normally would come into a clinic.
The growing prevalence of telehealth, however, has emerged as the most common way to maintain patient contact while reducing the risk of spreading the virus.
Chad Wolbers, president and CEO at UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, has seen telehealth enhance patient outcomes.
“There had been people who questioned the value or efficacy of telehealth,” Wolbers said. “Because of this crisis, it has really come into its own. The industry has never leaned on telehealth as it is now.”
SERVING ALL POPULATIONS
At multiple local medical organizations, plans already were in place to incorporate telehealth services in the near future.
Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center, said his organization was on track to ramp up telehealth offerings this summer. The arrival of COVID-19 accelerated that timetable.
A month ago, about 2% of appointments were conducted using telehealth. Today, that figure is about 80%.
Collins said this pivot has proven to be beneficial for the patient population at Crescent, which provides care to the uninsured and underserved.
“For our patients, transportation is a big barrier to access,” he said. “In the past, if you missed the bus or couldn’t get a ride, you’d miss your appointment. We have seen a decrease in no-shows.”
Telehealth also has played a critical role when it comes to caring for the elderly.
Amber Kemp, a nurse practitioner in internal medicine at Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans, uses it to remain connected with patients in multiple nursing homes.
“This is a way to make sure I can see these patients, but they aren’t exposed to any germs that would be in the clinic or any germs I could bring in if I saw them in person,” she explained.
In addition to monitoring their physical health, Kemp believes it is essential to keep tabs on patients’ mental health.
Many nursing home residents have been instructed to stay in their rooms and avoid interaction. Meanwhile, talk of COVID-19 has spiked their anxiety.
As their everyday lives change, a medical appointment can restore a sense of normalcy.
“I think it is really important to put a familiar face in front of them and keep them in their normal routine,” Kemp said.
STAYING CONNECTED
While telehealth has bridged a gap in health care, there are some things the tech cannot accomplish.
A person with a possible broken bone, for instance, likely needs an X-ray. And a doctor cannot use a stethoscope to listen to a patient’s lungs or heart unless the patient is in close proximity.
This has prompted some doctors to visit patients at their homes, an arrangement that hearkens back to a largely bygone era of medical care.
“For some people, that face-to-face, in-person contact really means something special,” said Ron Iverson, president and medical director at Grand River Medical Group.
Local medical professionals also are taking additional steps to keep tabs on those who have experienced serious medical concerns in recent weeks.
Jennifer Cavanagh, director of care management at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said staff members have increased the frequency of follow-up interactions with those recently discharged from inpatient care or the emergency room.
This ensures that medical professionals are closely monitoring the condition of those dealing with COVID-19, as well as those potentially exposed to the illness because of their recent visit to the hospital.
“We have always followed up with high-risk populations, but with the COVID outbreak, we have escalated that,” she said. “We want to provide an extra layer of support during this unsettling time.”