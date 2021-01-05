EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department recently received a $62,000 donation from a local business.
The money from East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers is for the department to replace its aging air tanks. A total of 45 tanks were purchased.
Fire Chief Cal Cain said the donation was requested after fire officials determined that replacing all of the air tanks, which were nearing their 15-year life cycle, would take multiple years of saving funds.
Cain added that he and some other members of the Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department work at the nitrogen fertilizer plant.