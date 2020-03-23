LANCASTER, Wis. — Three candidates seek to fill two at-large seats on the Lancaster Common Council.
Incumbent Stuart Harper and newcomers Terry Meyer and Matt Pennekamp will square off during the April 7 spring election.
Also on the ballot will be state races for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4, in addition to county and school district offices.
District 4 includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The presidential preference primary also will occur that day.
Stuart Harper
Age: 58
Profession: Retired high school teacher
Relevant experience: Council member since 2019, former president of Lancaster Education Association and former board member of Schreiner Memorial Library
Harper was appointed in September to the seat vacated by former Council Member Angie Gruetzmacher, who moved outside the city. He desires to continue serving the community.
“I like being able to delve into the issues and understand them at a deeper level and work with people in the community and keep them informed,” Harper said. “I try to listen to all sides of an issue and try to come up with compromises when necessary.”
He also is interested in continuing to work on city and community projects, which include the expansion of the local Saputo plant, construction of the city swimming pool and development of a new hotel.
Harper also said it is important for the council to balance those initiatives with the need to safeguard the city’s limited financial resources.
Matt Pennekamp
Age: 41
Profession: Logistics and planning coordinator at Amcor
Relevant experience: Board member of Lancaster Congregational Church
Pennekamp hopes to lend his budgetary experience as a volunteer with his church to city efforts, including locating an occupant for a former Shopko store, which closed in 2019.
He is concerned with the condition of local infrastructure, highlighting the section of East Cherry Street that is closed to traffic following the partial collapse of a storm sewer junction chamber underneath the road.
“I want to see if we can identify preventative maintenance so we don’t disrupt the service of the city with the infrastructure,” he said.
He also would like to see the development of additional academic and recreational programming for youth.
Terry Meyer
Age: 61
Profession: Retired public works director and wastewater plant supervisor in the City of Prairie du Chien
Relevant experience: Prairie du Chien Downtown Revitalization Initiative volunteer, Holy Family Catholic Church parish council member
Meyer, who moved to Lancaster in 2016, seeks election to the council because he believes it is important to stay active in one’s community.
“In the short time I’ve lived in Lancaster, I’ve been impressed with the residents. They have been very welcoming,” he said. “Business owners are very eager to serve and help you.”
Fiscal responsibility and infrastructure maintenance are his top priorities. Meyer said his public works experience and history of working with agencies would assist the council as it oversees projects.
“(In) my 28 years of public service, I worked closely with the Wisconsin DNR and the DOT and FEMA,” he said.