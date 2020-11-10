It happens unexpectedly. A door slams, and the gloomy realization sinks in. A driver looks inside the locked car and sees the keys on the passenger seat or in the ignition.
Whom can a hapless motorist call?
In many small communities throughout the tri-state region, the police department.
Offering a lockout service, even at department expense, fosters positive relationships between officers and residents, said Platteville, Wis., Police Chief Doug McKinley.
“It’s one of the few occasions where people are genuinely happy to see us,” he said.
Through October, Platteville police responded to 253 calls for locked vehicles.
“Occasionally, you have a dog in the car, and it hits the automatic locks,” McKinley said.
On rare occasions, officers also help people “break into their own homes,” he added.
Some departments have shied away from jimmying open cars, given the likelihood that the officer damages the vehicle in the attempt. Locking mechanisms have grown in complexity on newer vehicles.
“Our officers aren’t specifically trained in and experienced in locks, whereas a tow company would be,” said Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department.
The department generally responds to such calls only when a child is locked inside, he said.
The East Dubuque (Ill.) Police Department follows a similar policy of calling a tow company for vehicle lockouts. But officers routinely perform home checks when residents are out of town.
“It’s protect and serve,” said Police Chief Luke Kovacic. “It’s peace of mind that the guys are keeping an eye on the house.”
The department assists about 15 to 25 households each year. Sometimes the home is vacated after local snowbirds head south for the winter or when a resident moves into a nursing home.
Often, officers know who is out of town without receiving a formal request at the department headquarters.
During inspections, officers look to make sure windows are sealed and doors locked and that there is no sign of newspapers or mail piling up. A light that is not supposed to be turned on draws their attention as do footprints after snow has fallen.
“We try to check once a day … if not every shift,” said Peosta, Iowa, Police Chief Mike Comer. “The officers are out patrolling all the streets anyway. Why not stop?”
The Lancaster (Wis.) Police Department likewise responded to 69 vehicle and home lockouts in 2019 and 44 through September of this year.
“It’s not cheap to get your car unlocked,” said Chief Debra Reukauf. “As long as we have the time to do it, we do it to give back to the community.”
By the end of the year, the department also expects to be routinely performing security checks for more than 10 households.
“It would be harder for big departments to offer this service. ... A lot of officers might be going from call to call,” Reukauf said. “I think it’s more of a small-town thing.”