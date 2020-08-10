Dubuque police made 6% fewer arrests during the first half of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago.
However, incidents of domestic abuse surged from Jan. 1 to June 30, compared to the same time last year, mirroring a global trend during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today, this is the most people we’ve had in the shelter in the last year at any one time,” said Deb Gustafson, who oversees the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA’s Victim Services Shelter.
The shelter provides crisis intervention services as well as education and prevention programs for women fleeing domestic violence.
“We are full,” Gustafson said of the eight-room, 20-bed shelter.
The United Nations has described the global increase in domestic abuse as a “shadow pandemic” alongside the new coronavirus.
It’s thought that abuse cases have increased by 20% during lockdowns and other restrictions, with many women and girls trapped at home with their abusers or unable to easily access safety and support services.
“Increases in interpersonal violence during times of crisis are well documented,” according to the U.N. “But wide underreporting has made response and data gathering a challenge, with less than 40% of women who experience violence seeking any help or reporting the crime. Of those women who do seek help, less than 10% go to the police.”
In Dubuque, police investigated 186 instances of domestic abuse from Jan. 1 to June 30, the highest number the department has seen since 2015 during that same time, and a 19% increase from the first half of 2019. Of those cases investigated, 138 led to arrests, compared to an average of about 120 arrests over the last six years.
With some businesses closed and more people working and isolating at home, victims are spending more time with their abusers. And the financial and emotional stress of living through a pandemic has heightened tensions that often lead to violence, Dubuque police spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said.
“We are urging people to get outdoors … and be creative in getting out of the house,” before tensions escalate, McClimon said. “And, when those arguments happen and disagreements occur, to walk away. Get outside. Get some fresh air. We need people to recognize we’re all kind of in a unique situation and are trying to do the best we can.”
‘It’s pervasive’
Gustafson said local shelters and victim support agencies braced for the surge as waves of eviction cases hit the courts with the expiration of a statewide eviction moratorium and $600 weekly additional unemployment supplement under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“We knew that when that ended we were going to see an increase in need in our community, because of the stressors from that,” she said. “And that’s exactly what happened. Four weeks ago, we had five rooms open. Now, I have none.”
Uncertainty about housing and employment also is discouraging survivors of domestic violence from leaving their abusers as they try to cope with the pandemic, she said.
“The pandemic has kept them from going out and getting a job to support themselves,” Gustafson said. “It’s a huge spiraling effect.”
A benefits “cliff” — where extra dollars tacked onto paychecks can cause families to lose federal benefits, including food stamps, or housing and child care subsidies — has also hindered victims from fleeing abuse, she said.
“I think that there needs to be supports available for people to get the job training they need, and supports … to continue to mitigate the cliff effect,” Gustafson said.
And with the uptick in people seeking services or trying to leave abusers as businesses reopen and stay-at-home orders have lifted, support agencies are going to be stretched thin and relying on the community for help, she said.
“As a community, if we see people struggling … help your neighbors when you can,” Gustafson said. “Domestic violence knows no age, no ethnicity and no socioeconomic status and no religion. It’s pervasive. We need to recognize it, acknowledging it, help victims when we see it and support those agencies who are there to offer the supports those victims need.”
Overall arrests down
Overall, though, violent and property crimes were down slightly from Jan. 1 to June 30, compared to the same time last year, according to Dubuque Police Department data.
Dubuque police recorded 708 offenses of certain violent and property crimes for the first half of 2020. That is about 47% of the total number of murders, sexual assaults, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries and thefts reported in all of 2019.
Arrests — including aggravated domestic assaults, other violent and property crimes and drunken driving — also were down compared to the first six months of 2019 and the four previous years.
A total of 358 arrests were made for “Part 1” crimes reported to the FBI, compared to 381 such arrests reported for the same time last year.
“One crime spree could make a significant difference from one year to the next with burglaries and thefts, and really make those numbers fluctuate, particularly in a six-month period,” McClimon said.
Efforts to prevent the highly contagious virus from wreaking havoc inside a densely packed jail has spurred local law enforcement to issue citations or court summons when possible in lieu of arrest and detention for nonviolent, misdemeanor crimes, such as simple drug possession.
“The COVID-19 restrictions with the Dubuque County Jail has shown us that not everyone has to spend a night in jail,” Police Chief Mark Dalsing told City Council members during a “Black Lives Matter” work session last week. “So we’re going to continue the best ways to continue it. Part of that will have to be monitoring the warrant activity and how many people don’t show up when they eventually are summoned to answer for the charges.”