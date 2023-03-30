MANCHESTER, Iowa — Throughout the discussion surrounding the renovation of Shelly Park, there was always one big uncertainty — what was to be done with the iconic gazebo.
The Manchester City Council toyed with relocating it within the park or moving it down the road, but the difficulty was finding a contractor willing to do the work.
Luckily, the city did receive a single bid which will facilitate the relocation of the existing gazebo to the new city park at 500 North Franklin.
The council signed a contract with Rick Rave, of MP Construction for $10,644 to complete the task, which includes pouring a new pad. Once moved, the gazebo will also undergo additional bracing.
There was some push to keep the gazebo at Shelly Park, but City Manager Tim Vick explained that given the nature of what the city was trying to accomplish, it just wasn’t feasible.
One of the major goals of the park project is to add an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk, which will require significant grading work. With all of the elevation changes, creating a flat spot for the gazebo would likely force the sidewalks to exceed a 5% grade, which would require the addition of handrails.
The council also officially finalized the contract for the Shelly Park project with Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete. The substantial completion date is expected to be May 15.
Vick said there was one hiccup discovered with the shaded picnic tables that were included in the project scope — the manufacturer has discontinued that product.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Foley is currently at a conference that features several different vendors who make similar products, so he will bring a recommendation back to the council.
Vick also noted the city will add an additional section of conduit while they have the ground opened up that will allow for future connection of a speaker system within the park.
