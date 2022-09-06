St. Anthony's School building
The former St. Anthony Catholic School in Dubuque.

St. Anthony Catholic Church officials plan to sell one of two vacant school buildings on the church’s campus, along with an adjacent green space.

The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony, said that parish officials recently decided to sell the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave. The building is the former home of St. Anthony Elementary School, which closed in 2020. The nearby green space, which currently features a playground and baseball diamond, will be included in the sale.

