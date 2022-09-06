St. Anthony Catholic Church officials plan to sell one of two vacant school buildings on the church’s campus, along with an adjacent green space.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony, said that parish officials recently decided to sell the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave. The building is the former home of St. Anthony Elementary School, which closed in 2020. The nearby green space, which currently features a playground and baseball diamond, will be included in the sale.
David Frommelt, Realtor with American Realty of Dubuque, who is handling the sale, said the 1.4-acre lot and the 26,000-square-foot building are listed together at a price of $905,000.
“When you look at this property, the building and the lot, it’s in an excellent location, highly visible, it’s easy (to) access and near a number of amenities,” he said.
The sale does not include the Stemm Building, 2160 Rosedale Ave., the former home of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program.
“We’re going to deal with that after we take care of the sale of the school building and the green space parcel,” Rosonke said, noting that the Stemm Building “presents its own problems” because it is physically connected to the church.
Members of the Holy Family Catholic Schools Board of Education voted in October 2019 to close St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program, along with Holy Ghost Elementary School. Holy Family officials cited low enrollment in both programs, as well as the potential cost savings that could allow for additional tuition assistance, relief to assessments paid by supporting parishes and increased salaries and benefits for staff.
Both programs ceased operations at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The decision did not impact Our Lady of Guadalupe, which was at that time housed in the Stemm Building.
Later that year, Holy Family officials sought public input on the future of the St. Anthony Elementary School building after a study showed that the building’s condition was deteriorating more quickly than officials previously realized. In November 2020, parish leaders recommended that Our Lady of Guadalupe students move to the Holy Family Central Campus at 2005 Kane St. That new facility opened in fall 2021.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the St. Anthony campus housed students from Resurrection Elementary School while Resurrection’s school underwent an $8.6 million renovation. Now that the new Resurrection school has reopened, both school buildings on the St. Anthony campus are vacant.
“They probably won’t be used for schools anymore, so we need to get out from underneath of some of the liabilities,” Rosonke said. “And you cannot leave a building sitting empty. Something has to happen. You need to sell them or whatever the case might be.”
Phil Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that system officials “support the will of the parish” regarding the sale of the school.
Frommelt said he is currently showing the property to interested bidders and that he views the site as a possible location for housing.
“The potential is there for either apartments or condos,” he said. “Now, that does not limit it to just that, but that could be the best use (of the site).”
Rosonke said inquiries from potential purchasers have included offers to construct a housing facility for senior citizens.
“We’re hoping that whatever we come up with will be in the best interest of the parish. It’d be nice if we could have some sort of senior citizen housing by the parish, so that some of our parishioners could be right there close to the church,” Rosonke said. “We haven’t made any decisions on anything yet.”
