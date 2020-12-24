CUBA CITY, Wis. — After instructing her kids to get dressed, Amber Droessler grabbed her phone and purse and scooped up the two cats. They didn’t have much time to evacuate and needed to grab the essentials.
Chloe, 12, Droessler’s eldest child, struggled to put on pants. It seemed she had forgotten how in the chaos of the moment.
As they ran out the front door, Droessler glanced back over her shoulder. Smoke had engulfed everything.
“Flames were just billowing out the window,” she said. “It was like your worst nightmare coming true.”
A fire in an upstairs bedroom at Willowbrook Glen Apartments in Cuba City ignited Tuesday night, destroying two units and leaving eight families displaced. Efforts to reach the property owner on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Fire Chief Ryan Gerhards said he was the first responder to arrive at 420 E. Kelly St. at about 9:25 p.m. and saw the smoke pluming from an upstairs window.
“I requested (Hazel Green and Platteville fire departments) as soon as I got on scene and saw the smoke,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure we had enough manpower.”
No injuries were reported, but the upstairs unit and Droessler’s apartment, which sits directly below it, were destroyed. The rest of the building sustained light smoke damage.
Gerhards said he believes the fire was sparked from a charger plugged into an electrical outlet, but the cause still is under investigation.
Droessler said she was sitting in her apartment folding laundry when she heard the shrill ringing of the fire alarm in the hallway. When she opened the door, she was hit by harsh fumes.
A blur of what looked like a person ran past her toward the entrance of the complex.
“Fire!” the person shouted. “Get out.”
Droessler raced back inside to wake her daughters Billie Jean, 10, and Gracie, 6, and to tell Chloe to get dressed.
“(The kids) were super upset,” Droessler said. “My oldest couldn’t even remember how to put on a pair of pants because you are in shock. You don’t think it’s real.”
Droessler said she and her three daughters and two cats huddled together in another tenant’s garage with other residents. They were frazzled, wearing coats over the top of their pajamas.
On Tuesday night, the fire department worked with the American Red Cross to send families who were unable to stay with loved ones to Country Inn & Suites in Platteville. Droessler and her three girls will stay with friends in the area and will be able to see family in Platteville on Christmas.
Wednesday, she was peppered with calls from people wanting to know how they can help. Someone stopped by with a trailer to help her load up her belongings.
“Lots of people in the community are coming together,” she said. “Cuba City has been amazing about everything. It’s a great community. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. It’s just another bump in the road with 2020.”
Police Chief Terry Terpstra said six of the displaced families should be able to move back into their apartment in the coming days. The exceptions are Droessler’s family and the occupants of the apartment in which the blaze started.
Clothing donations for the families have poured in and already filled the Common Council chambers in City Hall, he said.
“We all know what 2020 has been like for everyone, and on top of that you get around Christmas, and that is your one normal,” Terpstra said. “Now, we have families that are displaced that do not have that opportunity. There are some single parents that are raising their children by themselves, and that is very trying on them in general, and this is making it that much more difficult. Especially this time of the year, it tears at my heartstrings.”