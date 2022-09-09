75th annual Platteville Dairy Days
Today through Sunday, Legion Park, 400 Pitt St., Platteville, Wis.
All day, today through Sunday. Tractor pull, livestock shows, music, a parade and more to promote and celebrate the area’s agricultural community. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: gate admission free, some costs for certain events. More information: www.plattevilledairydays.com
Love at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series: Mike Paramore
Today, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
8 p.m. The University presents emerging comedian Mike Paramore as part of its performing art series. Admission: $21-$30 for general public; $16-25 for UD affiliates; Free for active military and veterans and groups of 10 or more. Tickets available at: www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter, or at Farber Box Office, open up to 90 minutes before the show.
Bellevue Arts Council’s Fishtival
Saturday, Riverwalk and Riverview Street, Bellevue, Iowa
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features original art from local artists and artisans including painting, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking and photography. Clam demonstrations and family-friendly art classes at The Button Factory. Street chalk art, face painting and a visit from a mermaid among the children’s activities. Local food vendors and food trucks selling wares. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.bellevueartscounciliowa.org/fishtival
Back to School Celebration in the Park
Saturday, Commercial Club Park, Dyersville, Iowa
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will feature activities for all ages, including an opportunity to meet live reptiles and raptors, a chance to read to a therapy dog and to meet Iowans Chris Behrends and Levi Enright, who competed on the show “American Ninja Warrior.” The event also will offer free books, a bounce house, hot dogs, ice cream and crafts.
2022 Sherrill Fest
Saturday, Sherrill Baseball diamond, Sherrill, Iowa.
Noon to midnight. Parade, live music, food, drinks, a silent auction and more. Concert begins at 4 p.m. Concert admission: $5 per person. General admission: Free. Food and drink: available for purchase. More information: 563-590-1024 or Sherrill Fest on Facebook
Family Fun at the Fairgrounds
Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa, Iowa
1 to 7:30 p.m. The festival will include horse and tractor rides, children’s activities, crafts, historical exhibits, bingo and live music. The cost of admission is $5, with children age 12 and younger admitted for free. More information: https://bit.ly/3Rmxtmf.
