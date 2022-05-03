Dubuque City Council members on Monday approved taking a massive expansion proposal for Five Flags Center to voters next year.
Council members voted, 5-2, to have city staff draft language for a public vote on March 7 asking residents if up to $92 million should be borrowed to fund the project, following a recommendation made last week by the city’s Civic Center Commission. Council Members Danny Sprank and David Resnick cast the votes in opposition.
The proposal calls for the demolition of the current Five Flags Center and the construction of a larger facility that expands across West Fifth Street and increases the number of seats to 6,400, along with making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
Council members previously approved holding a vote on the expansion proposal in September 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the project has remained unchanged between the two scheduled votes, the price has risen. In 2019, the estimated cost of the project was $74.3 million. A recently updated estimate came in at $89.7 million, a 21% increase. That estimated project cost was based off an anticipated public vote occurring in September of this year. With the vote now scheduled for March, the anticipated cost of the project was raised by an additional 3% to $92 million.
The updated cost analysis also estimates the upgraded Five Flags Center would generate more operating revenue than previously expected and that the center’s annual operating deficit would decrease to about $250,000 — 70% below current annual deficit levels.
If the vote passes and the project proceeds, taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner would increase by $193.28 in 2024, the first year the levy increase for the project would go into effect. The annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2024.
Several City Council members said Monday night that the project would improve the city’s attractiveness to potential new residents and act as a vehicle for economic and tourism growth downtown.
“(If we vote against this,) I am convinced that we will slowly decline as a community of choice,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “We will watch other cities around us benefit from our inability to move forward.”
Some council members also argued that some money must be spent on Five Flags in order to make necessary repairs and that additional investment in a new facility is a wiser investment.
“This is what was recommended for good reasons,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “We own this building. We have to take care of it.”
However, Resnick and Sprank both expressed doubt that the proposed project’s cost would be approved by voters. They instead proposed improvements be made to Five Flags on a smaller scale.
“(A smaller project) would be much more in tune with what the citizens want and what the citizens can support,” Resnick said.
Sprank said he hopes that some investment can be made into the center, but he does not believe residents will approve borrowing $92 million for the project.
“I feel citizens won’t agree with the $92 million,” Sprank said. “It’s sad that it is too far of a reach.”
Council members still will again need to vote on the referendum date at a future meeting in order to approve the language of the ballot item.
Several residents spoke both for and against the proposal prior to the council’s vote.
Former City Council candidate John Pregler said that if the project succeeds, it likely will impact the funding of other projects within the city. He also asked the City Council to establish a plan if the vote fails.
“What’s not clear is what adding $90 million in debt will have on the rest of our community,” Pregler said, later adding. “The best way to mitigate that risk is to build smaller.”
Rod Bakke, vice-chair of the Civic Center Commission, said constructing the new Five Flags Center will ultimately greatly benefit the community.
“It would be a beacon not only to the Dubuque area, but further beyond as well,” Bakke said.