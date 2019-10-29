Building permits issued in Dubuque County in September with values of at least $50,000:
Nonresidential additions, alterations and conversions
- Conlon Johnson Enterprises LLC, Sedgwick CMS, 4141 Westmark Drive, $443,700. Office space renovation.
- University of Dubuque, 495 N. Algona, $5,716,600. Construct an addition to the Charles and Romona Myers Center.
- Delhi Street Building Partnership LLP, 1500 Delhi St., $287,889. Remove and replace the roofing system.
- Menard Inc., 5300 Dodge St., $400,000. Various upgrades.
- Walter Development LLC, 7425 Chavenelle Road, $75,000. Foundation for a new addition.
- Walter Development LLC, 7500 Chavenelle Road, $150,000. Interior tenant buildout.
- Asbury Senior Living LLC, 4885 Asbury Road, $1.1 million. Interior renovations.
- East 7th St. LLC, 570 E. Seventh St., $50,000. Replace roof.