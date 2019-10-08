SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A U.S. representative from Wisconsin on Monday reiterated his support for continuing an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Democrat Mark Pocan told the more than 30 people who attended a town hall in Shullsburg that investigations should continue irrespective of the political consequences in the 2020 election.
“It’s about the Constitution,” said Pocan, whose district includes Iowa and Lafayette counties. “The oath is to the Constitution, and if (Trump) violated his office (and) broke the law, if we do nothing, we have set now the bar so low for any future president — Democrat or Republican or other — that that would be a crime.”
A whistleblower has raised concerns about Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political foe Joe Biden. Trump has adamantly denied any wrongdoing and said the complaints that prompted the inquiry were inaccurate.
“What they did to this country is unthinkable. It’s lucky that I’m the president. A lot of people said very few people could handle it. I sort of thrive on it,” Trump said Monday at the White House. “You can’t impeach a president for doing a great job. This is a scam.”
Pocan has called for the possible impeachment of the president since 2017 for a variety of issues and remains vocal on the matter.
He characterized Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — in which the president allegedly pressed a foreign government to investigate a political opponent — as a remarkable situation because information is widely available early in the process.
“You have a motive — someone trying to get information on a political opponent,” he said. “You have a crime, which is you can’t ask another government to get involved in our elections. You have, essentially, a confession. The president admitted he asked that of a foreign president. And you have evidence. You have the notes coming in from that call. … I think that’s why you have public support and members of Congress rushing to start this impeachment inquiry.”
Karin Lutes, of Shullsburg, hoped that elected officials perform their due diligence, which she believes will reveal the president committed a crime.
“This is time to stand up and not to be afraid of being re-elected or not,” she said. “I don’t think this is about politics. I think this is about saving our country, really.”
Pocan said he believes that many Republican lawmakers privately believe that the president acted unethically.
“There is a lot of pressure on them, especially if they are running for re-election because of the primaries and because the president is still very popular among the Republican Party,” Pocan said. “So, it’s hard for them to speak out.”
In the absence of impeachment, several attendees, such as William Holland, are looking to the 2020 election for resolution.
However, he fears the democratic process is being undermined and expressed support for establishing independent bodies to oversee congressional redistricting to minimize partisan gerrymandering.
Holland also spoke on behalf of an advocacy group — Wisconsin United to Amend — that seeks to amend the U.S. Constitution to establish campaign finance limits.