While many men could be called gentlemen, a slightly different phrase comes to mind for Pat Niemer when he thinks of his dad, Maury.
“I would call our dad a gentle man,” Pat said. “It’s a little different.”
Maury was someone who exuded calm and would tell his children to take “everything in moderation.” He made a point to care for others and could talk easily with people whose opinions differed from his own.
“The way he dealt with people was always in a gentle way,” Pat said.
Maurice P. “Maury” Niemer, of Dubuque, died on Feb. 16 at the age of 96.
He was born on March 17, 1925, to Frank and Mathilda “Maude” Niemer in Cassville, Wis.
Maury grew up on a farm near Fennimore, Wis., during the Great Depression. His family was poor, but the kids didn’t know it because the family was close and grew its own food.
A brush with death at age 15 ended up shaping how Maury saw the world. He was out riding his horse in a ravine and ran into a barbed wire fence, which tore open his face from his mouth back to his ear. A doctor came to the house and sewed Maury up, but he lost so much blood that he spent weeks after that sitting in a chair.
Maury spent his recovery time reflecting on his life and the things that were important to him. He came away recognizing the importance of being kind to others and with a deeper commitment to his Catholic faith, which would remain a constant for the rest of his life.
“It set the tone for the rest of his life and his attitude and how he went about things,” said his son Kevin Niemer.
As an adult, Maury started out driving trucks but later took a job at Dubuque Packing Co., where he would spend 31 years. After that, he found part-time work doing maintenance for Sisters of the Visitation. He kept that job for 34 years, until he was 89 years old.
“He worked for over 70 years, plus all his time on the farm,” Pat said.
Around 1950, Maury was drafted to serve in the Korean War. He initially was assigned to serve on the front lines, but after a last-minute change in his orders, he instead spent two years at an Army base in France.
Afterward, Maury remained humble about his service.
“He said, ‘I had a great duty. I had basically a two-year vacation compared to what those other guys had,’” Kevin said.
When he was in his 30s, Maury met Judith Kerper at a church dance. The two also both worked at the Pack and enjoyed bowling.
Maury and Judith were married on June 13, 1964, at St. Patrick Church in Dubuque. They had five sons: Kevin, Pat, Gene, Timothy and Doug.
Maury frequently encouraged his children to spend time outside, and the family took regular vacations to go camping.
In the summer, Maury would play whiffle ball with the children — there were four permanent brown spots on the lawn marking the location of each base. Maury put up a basketball hoop on the garage and would end up fixing it multiple times because the kids spent so much time dunking.
Church was a constant for Maury, Judith and the children. Maury was a longtime member of Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. He sang in the choir, and he and his wife mentored other couples. Maury was part of a group that helped the Sisters of St. Francis raise funds to start what now is Stonehill Communities.
Maury also spent several years volunteering for a local drug court. When he mentioned the people he mentored to his own children, he would tell the kids that they were good people who just needed a little help.
“He was just really gentle about it,” Pat said. “He wasn’t trying to force them to go into rehab and all that kind of stuff. He was just there to talk to the person.”
Maury had a longtime love of music and in his late 60s helped start the Older and Bolder band, whose members would pay visits to nursing homes to play music.
Maury just sang with the group at first but then decided he wanted to do more. At age 70, he taught himself to play guitar.
“He loved his music, and he loved to sing, and he loved to play, and he wanted to share that with other people,” Gene said.
Even as he got older, Maury remained active, keeping up his longtime habit of participating in bowling leagues until he broke his arm in his early 90s. He enjoyed fishing and became well-known to Dubuque County Conservation staff for his many trips to fishing spots in local parks.
As Judith grew older, she began to struggle with memory loss and other health issues. Maury spent 10 years as her primary caretaker, making sure she took her medication properly, feeding her and taking her out whenever he could.
“He was just there,” Kevin said. “It was almost like he knew and/or felt ... that it was his marital duty. It was impressive to me, and it gave me something to think about, too.”
Eventually, the years caught up with Maury, and his health began to decline in the last year or so of his life.
In January, he and Judith moved into Stonehill. About a week before Maury died, members of Older and Bolder came to play at the campus, and staff wheeled him down so he could sing along with the group.
In the end, Maury faced death with the same calm demeanor that had marked his life.
“He was comfortable with his relationship with God, his belief there,” Kevin said. “He used the word ‘faith’ thousands of times in my lifetime, and so that’s what he prepared for.”
Looking back on his father’s life, Gene has reflected on what it means to see someone as a role model.
“We hear people today talk about role models, whether they be a celebrity or a sports figure, a politician or something,” he said. “They’re just looking in the wrong place. You look at someone like Dad — that’s where it’s at.”